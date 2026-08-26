Australian Party Calls for 80% Tobacco Tax Cut

Australia’s federal opposition is calling for tobacco excise to be cut by up to 80% to undermine organized crime networks that it says now control much of the country’s tobacco market. A coalition task force report released today (Aug. 26) said as much as 80% of tobacco consumed in 2025 was illicit, up from 12% in 2017.

Sen. Richard Colbeck and Monash MP Mary Aldred said high tobacco taxes have helped fuel an underground market linked to firebombings and arson attacks. “Criminals had taken ‘almost complete control of Australia’s tobacco market,’” the report said. Colbeck said the issue is no longer simply about smoking but “who controls a billion-dollar market in our economy: the Australian government or organized crime?”

The report said tobacco excise revenue fell from about A$16 billion ($11.2 billion) in 2019-20 to A$8 billion ($5.6 billion) in 2024-25 and is projected to fall to A$4 billion ($2.8 billion) in 2025-26 and A$2 billion ($1.4 billion) by 2029-30. One Nation has proposed a 75% cut, while the Nationals and NSW Premier Chris Minns have also backed lower taxes. The Albanese government has opposed reducing the excise.