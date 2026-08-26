Philippines Says 93% of Vape Brands Unregistered

The Philippines’ Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said 292 of 313 vape brands (93%) identified in the market are not registered with the agency. DTI Assistant Secretary Marcus Valdez II disclosed the figures during an Aug. 25 House Ways and Means Committee hearing on tobacco and vapor excise taxes.

Lawmakers and government agencies are considering a single excise tax rate for nicotine salt and freebase vapor products, arguing the current two-tier system contributes to tax leakage and illicit trade. “They will not register because the tax is too high,” committee chairman Miro Quimbo said. The Bureau of Internal Revenue reported 6,196 tobacco and vape enforcement operations in 2026, generating an estimated P1.7 billion ($27 million) in excise taxes.

The Bureau of Customs reported 253 tobacco seizures worth P10 billion ($160 million) and 18 vapor-product seizures worth P1.6 billion ($25.6 million) this year, compared with P1.87 billion and P649 million ($29.9 million and $10.4 million), respectively, in 2025. Lawmakers cautioned that excessive taxes could drive more consumers toward illicit products, with Rep. Roberto Nazal saying authorities should avoid “overtax[ing] to the point that we will promote further smuggling.”