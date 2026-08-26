Riot Labs Cites Cochrane Review Against UK Vape Packaging Plans

British e-liquid manufacturer Riot Labs is citing a new Cochrane review showing that nicotine e-cigarettes produce higher six-month quit rates than nicotine replacement therapy. The review analyzed 80 randomized trials involving nearly 30,000 smokers and found high-certainty evidence that nicotine vapes outperform patches and gum, according to the company.

Riot CEO Ben Johnson said the findings highlight a gap between evidence and public perceptions of vaping, while warning that proposed UK restrictions on vape packaging, appearance and displays could undermine switching from cigarettes. The company noted that the review’s authors specifically advised consumers seeking to quit with e-cigarettes to use products tested and approved by their country’s regulator.

Riot said it will cite the Cochrane findings in its response to the Department of Health and Social Care’s consultation on vape packaging, which closes Oct. 2. The company is calling for a three-tier retailer licensing system that would include enhanced requirements for shops accessible to children and a separate category for age-restricted specialist vape retailers.