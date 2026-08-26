Scandinavian Reports Stable First-Half Sales

Scandinavian Tobacco Group reported net sales of DKK 4.19 billion ($670 million) for the first half of 2026, down 3% year over year, including a 3% negative impact from currency movements. Organic sales at constant currencies declined 0.3%, while handmade cigars grew 6%. Machine-rolled cigars and smoking tobacco declined 4%, while the company said its XQS nicotine pouch business continues to expand into new markets and menthol products.

EBITDA before special items rose 2% to DKK 835 million ($133.6 million), while EBIT before special items fell 2% to DKK 581 million ($93 million). Free cash flow before acquisitions increased 53% to DKK 422 million ($67.5 million). The company said its strategic Focus2030 program is progressing and expects the planned DKK 1.3 billion ($208 million) divestment of the BREAK and Moro fine-cut tobacco brands to close before year-end.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group maintained its 2026 guidance, forecasting constant-currency net sales growth of -2% to 2%, an EBIT margin before special items of 13% to 14.5%, free cash flow before acquisitions of DKK 950 million ($152 million) to DKK 1.2 billion ($192 million), and adjusted EPS of DKK 9 to DKK 11 ($1.44 to $1.76).