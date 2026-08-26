Value of Seized Tobacco in Philippines Quadruples

The Philippines’ Bureau of Customs (BOC) said it seized nearly P11.68 billion ($186.9 million) worth of illegal cigarettes and vape products from January through July 2026, up 464% from the P2.52 billion ($40 million) seized during all of 2025, according to Enforcement and Security Services data presented to the House Ways and Means Committee. Cigarette and tobacco seizures accounted for most of the total, with major confiscations at the ports of Surigao, Manila, Zamboanga, and Cebu, while vape seizures were valued at about P1.65 billion ($26.4 million), primarily at the Manila International Container Port. BOC said confiscated products are destroyed and do not enter the market.