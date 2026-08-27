Altria Increases Quarterly Dividend to $1.11 Per Share

Altria Group, Inc. today (Aug. 27) announced that its Board of Directors voted to increase its regular quarterly dividend by 4.7% to $1.11 per share versus the previous rate of $1.06 per share.The quarterly dividend is payable on October 9 to shareholders of record as of September 15.

The new annualized dividend rate is $4.44 per share, representing a dividend yield of 6.4% based on a closing stock price of $69.12 on August 26.

Altria said today’s dividend increase is consistent with its progressive dividend goal that targets mid-single-digit dividend per share growth annually through 2028. This increase marks the 61st dividend increase in the past 57 years.