Article Examines Move Toward Higher-Strength Pouches

An article published today (Aug. 27) by Financial Times reports that major tobacco companies are accelerating their push into higher-strength nicotine pouches as competition intensifies in the U.S. market, valued at about $5.2 billion. Higher-strength products now account for 17% of U.S. pouch volumes, according to Stifel analyst Matt Smith, with Philip Morris International’s 11mg Zyn Ultra becoming the highest-strength nicotine pouch cleared by the FDA. BAT plans to launch Velo Max in 8mg and 12mg strengths, while Altria is preparing a national expansion of its 12mg On! Plus.

Nearly 21 billion pouches were sold in the U.S. last year, according to Euromonitor, while smokeless nicotine product sales increased more than 8% in the first half of 2026 as cigarette sales declined 2.4%, according to NielsenIQ and Goldman Sachs. The companies are also expanding strength and format options as consumers develop preferences for stronger and higher-moisture products, with the FDA’s recent regulatory changes facilitating faster product introductions.