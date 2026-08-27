FDA Releases New Smoking Cessation Posters

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products has released new posters encouraging adults who smoke cigarettes to keep trying to quit. The free materials feature positive, motivational messages and direct smokers to EveryTryCounts.gov, a cessation website developed with the National Cancer Institute that offers online counseling and quitting resources. The posters are available to healthcare professionals, community organizations, and other stakeholders to order, download, and print through FDA’s Tobacco Education Resource Library.