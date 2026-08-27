Japan Tobacco to Receive $1.6B Dividend from Subsidiary

Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) announced that it will receive a $1.55 billion (¥252 billion) dividend from its consolidated subsidiary JT International Holding B.V. following a decision by the subsidiary’s board Aug. 24. The dividend was scheduled for receipt Aug. 26 and will be recorded as non-operating income in JT’s nonconsolidated financial statements for fiscal 2026. Because the payment comes from a consolidated subsidiary, JT said it will have no material impact on its consolidated financial results.