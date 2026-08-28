Altria Adds Refresco Executive to Board

Altria Group Inc. announced that it elected Steven W. Presley to its board of directors, effective Aug. 27. Presley has served as CEO of Refresco Benelux B.V., a global beverage solutions provider, since August 2025. He previously held several senior positions at Nestlé S.A., including CEO of Zone Americas from October 2024 to April 2025 and CEO of Zone North America from 2021 to 2024. Presley joined Nestlé USA in 1997 and held roles including CEO, CFO, and chief transformation officer. At Altria, he will serve on the Compensation and Talent Development; Innovation; and Finance committees.