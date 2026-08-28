Calif. Bans Disposable Nicotine Vapes

California lawmakers passed legislation that would ban disposable nicotine vapes, with Assembly Bill 762 now awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature. The bill, which passed the Senate Aug. 25 and Assembly Aug. 26, would prohibit the manufacture and import of single-use, battery-embedded e-cigarettes containing tobacco products beginning Jan. 1, 2027, and the sale or distribution of such devices on January 1, 2028; cannabis devices are exempt. To remain legal, vape devices would need to be refillable or use replaceable pods and have rechargeable batteries.

Supporters, including bill sponsor Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin and environmental groups, cited litter, toxic waste, and lithium-battery fire risks, while vaping industry representatives have argued that the products help adults quit smoking and warned that restrictions could push some consumers back to combustible cigarettes. California already prohibits most flavored tobacco products, including flavored vapes.