Africa’s Tobacco Production Rises Despite Global Decline 

Africa’s tobacco-leaf production increased nearly 9% between 2012 and 2024, even as global production fell by almost 19%, according to a new WHO analysis. Africa accounted for around 11% of global output in 2024, with Zimbabwe, Malawi, Tanzania, Mozambique, and Uganda producing most of the continent’s tobacco. East Africa alone accounts for nearly 90% of African tobacco-leaf production.

At the same time, Africa’s cigarette import bill more than doubled, from $833 million to $1.8 billion, highlighting a growing imbalance between raw-leaf exports and manufactured cigarette imports. WHO is calling for greater investment in crop diversification and economically viable alternatives for tobacco farmers, alongside stronger tobacco-control measures.