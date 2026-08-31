Filipino Lawmakers Weigh Unified Vape Tax  

Philippine lawmakers are considering a single excise tax for vape products, as health advocates push for a rate of at least P80 ($1.28) to discourage youth access and curb nicotine addiction. The House committee on ways and means is studying a unified rate for salt-nicotine and freebase products, citing existing tax disparities and their potential impact on consumer behavior and illicit trade.

The Department of Finance and Department of Health have proposed a unified P72.93 ($1.17) tax by 2027 covering cigarettes, heated tobacco, and vape products. Health groups argue this is too low, while a proposal by Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez would set the vape rate at P15 ($0.24) per milliliter, with the aim of balancing revenue collection against the risk of driving consumers toward illegal products.