KT&G Partners with Lamborghini on 3-Second HTP 

KT&G announced it is partnering with the Italian high-end lifestyle brand to launch the Lil Tonino Lamborghini heated tobacco device in South Korea on Sept. 15, featuring new “flashwave heating technology” that uses microwaves to heat the stick internally. Its three-second preheating time is more than five times faster than existing products.

The premium device features a full-metal aluminum body, color display, and dedicated interface showing heating status, battery level, and remaining puffs. It will be offered in four colors, with sales through 8,300 Seoul convenience stores and Lil’s online and flagship stores.

KT&G will also introduce five dedicated NAU stick variants. The launch marks the first major Lil brand platform update since 2022, as KT&G seeks to strengthen its position in next-generation tobacco products.