Kutsaga Promotes Drought-Ready Tobacco Ahead of El Niño 

Kutsaga Research is promoting drought-tolerant and fast-maturing tobacco varieties as Zimbabwe prepares for an expected El Niño-induced drought in the 2026/27 season. The regional outlook from SARCOF-33 forecasts below-normal rainfall and above-normal temperatures across much of Southern Africa from October 2026 to March 2027.

Kutsaga’s portfolio includes KRK71 and KRK75, which have deep-rooting characteristics that help plants access moisture, and T78–T81, which mature rapidly to escape late-season moisture stress. The institution is also promoting float seedbed technology and T77, a Trichoderma harzianum-based biological solution supporting root health.

Kutsaga is testing LPG- and biogas-fueled curing systems to reduce reliance on conventional energy sources. The broader strategy combines climate-resilient varieties, improved seedlings, water management and alternative energy to help tobacco farmers shift from reacting to drought to planning for climate risks.