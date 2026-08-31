Swedish Election Threatens EU Tobacco Tax Talks 

According to a Euractiv article today (Aug. 31), EU diplomats expect limited progress on the Tobacco Excise Directive (TED) at the September 14 meeting, as Sweden’s national election the day before could leave Stockholm without a firm position while coalition negotiations take place. The proposed TED would raise tobacco taxes across the EU and is linked to plans to generate €11.2 billion annually for the bloc’s next long-term budget. The file stalled after Sweden objected to proposed taxation of nicotine pouches, with Stockholm seeking to protect its traditional snus market.

Prolonged talks could also complicate Ireland’s efforts to secure a Council agreement in October and potentially lead Sweden to abstain from a key vote expected at the October 9 ECOFIN meeting. According to Euractiv, Ireland expects September discussions to focus mainly on technical issues rather than resolving political differences. The next Swedish government is likely to face continued pressure over snus and nicotine taxation, while EU officials remain focused on the bloc’s longer-term ambition to become both smoke-free and nicotine-free.