BAT Completes CFO Leadership Transition   

Dragos Constantinescu officially began his position as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of British American Tobacco today (Sept. 1), according to separate LinkedIn posts by BAT and CEO Tadeu Marroco. The appointment was first announced in April. Constantinescu returns to BAT after previously spending 16 years with the company across senior finance, strategy and general management roles before leaving in 2019, where he most recently served as CEO of Asahi Europe & International.

Constantinescu’s return completes BAT’s CFO leadership transition, with interim CFO Javed Iqbal moving to his permanent role as Director, Digital and Information. BAT said Constantinescu’s international experience across the nicotine and broader FMCG sectors, combined with his previous knowledge of the company, will support its ongoing “A Better Tomorrow” transformation, strategic priorities and focus on sustainable growth and shareholder returns.