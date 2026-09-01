JT Expanding Nordic Spirit Line  

Japan Tobacco (JT) will expand its Nordic Spirit refresh pouch portfolio beginning October 6 with three new variants—Sweet Mint Medium, Sweet Mint Strong, and Cool Mint X-Strong—available through the CLUB JT online shop at ¥500 ($3.10) per pack. The launch broadens the brand’s offering across three stimulation levels, targeting consumers seeking smoke- and odor-free oral nicotine products that can be used hands-free.

At the same time, JT will expand distribution of the previously limited Tropical Mix Medium and Cool Mint Strong variants nationwide through retailers including Seven-Eleven, Lawson, and NewDays. JT said the wider rollout signals its continued investment in expanding Nordic Spirit’s retail presence and product range in Japan, while leveraging customer demand for its existing limited-channel products.