MVCC Desires Regulatory Certainty for Vape Industry  

The Malaysian Vape Chamber of Commerce (MVCC) called on the government to maintain regulatory certainty for the vape industry following its decision not to pursue an appeal concerning the legal status of nicotine in vape products. MVCC Secretary-General Ridhwan Rosli said the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852) was developed through an extensive legislative process involving government agencies and industry stakeholders and should continue to serve as the basis for regulating vape and other smoking products. He stressed that the industry had supported regulation and made significant investments to comply with requirements covering products, packaging, labelling, registration, and business operations.

MVCC warned that changes to the legal position could create uncertainty for businesses that have made investment and operational decisions based on Act 852. The chamber said it does not oppose regulation or measures addressing public health, product misuse, or enforcement concerns, but believes these issues should be tackled through stronger enforcement or targeted amendments rather than undermining the existing framework. MVCC is urging the government to ensure consistent implementation of Act 852 while balancing public-health objectives with the sustainability of businesses, employees, distributors, and retailers across the vape industry.