PMI CEO Speaking at Barclays  

Philip Morris International announced it will participate in the 2026 Barclays Global Consumer Conference on September 8, with Group CEO Jacek Olczak scheduled to take part in a live fireside chat at approximately 9:45 a.m. ET. The session will be webcast live, with an archived version available for six months following the event.

The appearance will provide investors and the broader market with an opportunity to hear directly from PMI’s CEO on the company’s business outlook and strategic priorities. The webcast will be accessible through PMI’s investor relations platform and its mobile IR app.