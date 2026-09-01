Trump Taps Prominent Pastor to Advise on Tobacco Policy   

Today (Sept. 1), President Donald Trump announced the appointment of prominent faith leader Pastor Darrell Scott as an adviser for tobacco ⁠health issues on a committee that advises the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Scott’s stated mandate is to mitigate the severe economic and medical toll of tobacco-related diseases within historically overlooked and underserved American communities. According to Reuters, the high-profile appointment leverages a trusted, long-term administration surrogate to spearhead public health outreach through localized, faith-based networks rather than traditional bureaucratic channels.

This appointment signals a tactical shift toward demographic-specific public health intervention following aggressive administrative spending cuts to the CDC’s Office on Smoking and Health (OSH). Industry analysts expect the administration to utilize Scott’s grassroots community influence to bypass downsized federal agency structures, replacing broad national media campaigns with targeted, community-level advocacy.

Scott’s urban-focused mandate directly intersects with a loosening federal framework on Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR), according to Reuters. This regulatory pivot is underscored by the Food and Drug Administration’s recent marketing authorization of multiple ZYN nicotine pouch products, explicitly framed by the agency as population-benefit alternatives to help adult smokers switch from combustible cigarettes.