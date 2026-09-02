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Malaysian MPs Want Vape Liquid Declared Controlled Poisons 

Two Malaysian MPs are calling on the government to ban nicotine vape liquids as “controlled poisons” following the government’s decision to withdraw its appeal against a High Court ruling that restored liquid nicotine to the Poisons List. Petaling Jaya MP Lee Chean Chung and Kuala Langat MP Ahmad Yunus Hairi urged the Health Ministry to announce a ban on recreational nicotine vape sales and the Finance Ministry to stop collecting excise duties on the products. 

The MPs also called for refunds of more than RM354 million ($88.5 million) in excise duties collected since April 2023, arguing that continued taxation conflicts with the products’ legal status. The government’s decision leaves nicotine-containing vape liquids classified as Group C poisons under Malaysia’s Poisons Act, meaning recreational sale is prohibited unless prescribed by a doctor or pharmacist, creating significant regulatory and commercial uncertainty for the vaping industry. 

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