Reynolds Defends Policy Advocacy Amid Wyden’s Probe 

Reynolds American Inc. announced that it has responded to Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-OR) regarding an inquiry into tobacco industry influence over flavored e-cigarette regulations. The probe examines a $5 million corporate donation to a pro-Trump super PAC, MAGA Inc., which occurred shortly before the Trump administration scaled back a planned ban on flavored vapor products. Wyden questioned whether the political contribution directly swayed executive policy decisions.

In its official response, Reynolds defended its advocacy for reduced-risk products while rejecting the pay-to-play allegations. A company spokesperson emphasized that Reynolds remains committed to providing adult smokers with non-combustible alternatives. The manufacturer maintained that responsibly marketed flavored vapor options serve as vital harm-reduction tools to help consumers transition away from traditional cigarettes.

Addressing youth vaping concerns, Reynolds highlighted its strict retail compliance framework. The company stated that its commercial strategy relies heavily on robust underage-access controls, including mandatory ID scanning at point-of-sale locations. Reynolds reiterated its commitment to federal regulatory frameworks, asserting that it can balance adult consumer access with strong protections against youth initiation.