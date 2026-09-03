UKVIA Launches Campaign to Preserve Vaping 

The UK Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA) launched its “Enough is Enough” campaign alongside its 10-point “Fair Deal for Vaping,” calling for a more proportionate approach to vaping regulation. The campaign urges the UK government to crack down on youth access and illicit traders while preserving vaping as an alternative for adult smokers. UKVIA is particularly challenging upcoming measures including plain packaging, tighter flavor and display restrictions, a planned advertising and sponsorship ban, and the Vaping Products Duty taking effect Oct. 1 at 22p ($0.30) per milliliter, which it says could significantly increase prices.

The campaign calls for measures including accelerated retail licensing, tougher penalties for rogue traders, continued access to adult flavors, factual communication with adult consumers, and a review of the new vaping duty. UKVIA is encouraging adult vapers, former smokers, and their families to contact MPs and share their experiences, arguing that increasingly restrictive policies could discourage smokers from switching and fuel illicit trade.