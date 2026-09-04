ALP Partners with Matchroom Boxing in European Expansion

ALP has been named the Official Nicotine Pouch Partner of Matchroom Boxing as the brand expands into European markets. The partnership begins Sept. 5 at Dublin’s Croke Park, where Katie Taylor will face Flora Pili for the undisputed super lightweight championship, and includes exclusive category rights at three major Matchroom events, with additional appearances at Whittaker vs. Wallace in Birmingham on Oct. 3 and Smith vs. Puello in Sheffield on Oct. 24. ALP launched in the U.K., Ireland, and nine other European markets in July and has also partnered with UFC champion Conor McGregor. The company said the Matchroom deal is its first major partnership in the U.K. and Ireland.