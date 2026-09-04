Davidoff Leaves ProCigar

Davidoff has ended its 34-year membership in ProCigar, the Dominican Republic’s main cigar manufacturers’ organization, saying its decision reflects a shift toward focusing resources on global priorities and regulatory challenges across its 130 markets, according to Halfwheel. The company’s Dominican operation, Tabadom Holding, was a founding member of ProCigar, but Davidoff said it will continue working directly with Dominican authorities to support the sustainable growth of the cigar industry.

The departure leaves ProCigar with 11 full members. The company’s participation in the 2026 ProCigar Festival had already been reduced, although neither Davidoff nor ProCigar identified a specific event behind the decision.