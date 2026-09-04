PMI U.S. Launching Campaign Around Zyn’s ‘Click’

Philip Morris International’s U.S. businesses are launching “When It Clicks,” a national Zyn brand campaign built around the sound of the nicotine pouch’s signature click and the idea of staying present in everyday moments. Following a soft launch this summer, the campaign will scale nationally in the fourth quarter across point-of-sale, digital, out-of-home, and cultural events targeting legal-age adult nicotine consumers.

The campaign will be introduced to retailers and distributors at the National Association of Convenience Stores Show in October, followed by activations spanning music, entertainment, sports, and art. Zyn also plans to launch limited-edition metal cases featuring artwork from American and U.S.-based artists in the fourth quarter; the accessories will not contain nicotine pouches.