Nicotine-Like Products Expose Blind Spot in Korean Vape Rules

South Korea is facing a regulatory gap involving nicotine-free and nicotine-imitation e-cigarette liquids following an April revision to the Tobacco Business Act that brought natural and synthetic nicotine products under government oversight, according to a report in The Korea Times. The revised law does not cover liquids without nicotine or those containing nicotine substitutes such as 6-methylnicotine, leaving some products outside tobacco advertising, sales, and disclosure rules. A 2024 Korea Consumer Agency survey found actual nicotine in seven of 12 online products labeled nicotine-free, while five of 15 e-cigarette liquids examined lacked required warning labels.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety plans to complete a safety assessment of 6-methylnicotine this year and examine other nicotine-imitation substances, while the National Assembly Research Service has called for stronger coordination among government agencies and new rules covering advertising, vending machines, and product disclosures.