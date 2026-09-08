Nordic Spirit Named Official Nicotine Pouch Partner of Co-op Live

JTI’s Nordic Spirit has become the Official Nicotine Pouch Partner of Co-op Live, the 23,500-capacity indoor entertainment arena in Manchester, England. Opened in 2024, Co-op Live is the U.K.’s largest indoor live entertainment venue and hosts concerts, sporting events, and comedy shows. Under the long-term partnership, Nordic Spirit will conduct in-venue activations for adult nicotine consumers and sell its nicotine pouches at selected bars throughout the arena. JTI said the partnership was agreed before the introduction of new sponsorship restrictions covering nicotine products.