PMI Raises 2026 Full-Year EPS Forecast on Currency

Philip Morris International raised its 2026 full-year reported diluted EPS forecast to $7.28-$7.43, citing currency effects. Adjusted diluted EPS is now expected at $8.35-$8.50, representing growth of 10.7%-12.7% from $7.54 in 2025, or 7.5%-9.5% excluding currency. PMI also raised its third-quarter adjusted diluted EPS forecast to $2.29-$2.34.

CEO Jacek Olczak addressed investors today (Sept. 8) at the 2026 Barclays Global Consumer Conference in Boston. The company said all other 2026 forecast assumptions remain unchanged from its July 22 update.