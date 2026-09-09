BAT Releases 352-Page Omni Update at GTNF 2026

British American Tobacco released a printed 352-page update to its Omni platform, a compendium of scientific research, evidence, and case studies supporting the company’s approach to tobacco harm reduction. Chief Corporate Officer Kingsley Wheaton announced the release at GTNF 2026 in Lisbon, describing Omni as a resource intended to advance discussion among scientists, public health authorities, regulators, policymakers, and investors.

“Omni is our platform for gathering evidence based around tobacco harm reduction,” Wheaton said. “What we are launching today is a significant update to it, bringing in the latest case studies, the most current scientific research, and the real-world evidence from markets where smoke-free products are already reaching adult smokers at scale.”

The updated Omni is organized across 10 chapters covering what BAT describes as the key questions facing the company, the science supporting its smokeless products, and the global tobacco harm reduction evidence base developed over the past decade.

Wheaton said the platform is intended to be more than a conventional corporate publication. “It’s almost easier to say what Omni isn’t instead of what it is,” he said. “It isn’t a book, a report, or a website, although it can look like all three. It’s a manifesto and a mandate. A manifesto to change and a mandate for action, as we worked toward becoming a predominantly smoke-free business.”

He said the objective is to encourage scrutiny and discussion rather than present a finished position. “The purpose of Omni is not to tell you what to think. It’s to ignite the conversation with stakeholders, a resource built to be scrutinized, challenged, and built upon. Not a closed document but rather an open one. Because if we’re asking regulators and scientists and public health authorities to engage with the evidence on harm reduction, the very least we owe them is to make that evidence physical, current, and rigorous.”

BAT says Omni is intended to support its broader A Better Tomorrow strategy and its goal of building a “Smokeless World,” in which smokers who would otherwise continue smoking migrate to smokeless alternatives. The company says the resource is designed to allow readers to move between sections according to their interests while examining BAT’s progress, the scientific evidence surrounding smokeless products, and the wider tobacco harm reduction evidence base.