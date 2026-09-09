GTNF 2026 Opens with Focus on Harm Reduction, Innovation, Regulation

The Global Tobacco & Nicotine Forum 2026 opened today (Sept. 9) in Lisbon, bringing together industry executives, regulators, public health experts, academics, advocates, investors, and other stakeholders for three days of discussions on the future of tobacco and nicotine. Opening the forum, Beth Oliva, chair of the Nicotine Resource Consortium and GTNF conference chair, said the event has evolved since its launch in Rio de Janeiro in 2008 from a conference into an “idea incubator, connection and networking engine” and an “open and participatory think tank.”

Oliva said the challenges facing the sector are too large and interconnected for any one group to address alone, emphasizing the importance of bringing different stakeholders together for dialogue. This year’s agenda covers tobacco harm reduction, regulation, innovation, sustainability, global trade, supply chains, illicit trade, and the needs of adults who smoke, with more than 20 new speakers joining the program.

“The true theme of GTNF is ‘move from conversation to action,’” Oliva said, urging participants to turn the ideas and connections developed during the forum into practical approaches going forward. She said the forum’s mission of “honest dialogue” and finding common ground in evidence “has never been more important or critical to people who smoke.”