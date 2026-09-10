Climate Policy and Sustainability Take Center Stage at GTNF 2026

GTNF 2026’s “Innovative Responses to Climate Change & Global Climate Policy” panel examined how the nicotine industry is responding to environmental pressures through sustainability strategies, regulation, and industry-government cooperation. Moderator Ben Dessart, vice president of external affairs at Universal Corporation, opened by stressing the need for industry to “be part of the conversation.”

Nicole Austin, director of sustainability engagement and strategic partnerships at Philip Morris International, said sustainability must be integrated across business decisions rather than treated as a separate initiative. She identified combustible products as the company’s largest negative environmental impact and smoke-free products as its largest positive contribution, with PMI’s strategy focused on making cigarettes obsolete by addressing both supply and demand. Austin said, “Reacting is much more expensive than predicting,” emphasizing long-term planning to mitigate risk.

Aylèn Van Isseldyk, founder and director of THR, Ethics and Sustainability, focused on the environmental challenges posed by disposable vaping products. She said the industry cannot allow advances in nicotine delivery to create a new source of environmental harm and argued for proportional policies that consider both human and environmental health while protecting vulnerable populations. Miranda Kinney, senior vice president and global head of corporate affairs and impact at Pyxus, emphasized the need for industry and governments to work together and said environmental efforts should begin with farmers rather than at the manufacturing stage. She said educating farmers about why environmental practices matter can change how they handle materials such as plastic. Tadas Lisauskas, president and co-founder of Greenbutts, said regulation and compliance will be key to driving adoption of biodegradable products, arguing that large companies need regulatory certainty to justify allocating budgets to solutions that consumers may not yet demand.