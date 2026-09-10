Supply Chain Resilience will Depend on Regulatory Readiness: GTNF26

Suppliers to the nicotine industry will increasingly need to anticipate regulatory changes rather than react to them, according to speakers at GTNF 2026’s panel on global supply-chain challenges and opportunities. Moderated by Laura Leigh Oyler, vice president of regulatory affairs at Haypp Group, the panel emphasized that regulation—not supply disruptions alone—will remain one of the biggest risks facing suppliers as new nicotine products and requirements continue to emerge.

Ross Kirsh, CEO and founder of Dymapak, said companies will need flexible supply chains and contingency plans rather than attempts to predict every potential disruption. Brands that wait until a regulatory change becomes a rule risk scrambling for solutions and facing delays of months or more. Kirsh also argued that standards should focus on performance rather than prescribe specific products or technologies, allowing innovation to determine the most effective and economical solutions.

Rahul Mathew, director of sales for next-generation products at Leaf N Beyond, said regulatory changes will continue to influence supply and suppliers will need to build expertise to help customers navigate them. He argued that supply-chain planning should become part of product development itself, with companies preparing for multiple possible outcomes rather than trying to predict a single one. Mathew also pointed to sustainability, scale and science as key considerations as the industry evolves. He said traditional customer-supplier relationships will remain important, but the supply chain will become less efficient unless both sides improve communication and better understand each other’s needs.

Przemysław Pitura, global head of procurement at Chemnovatic, stressed the importance of knowing the supply chain in detail and maintaining the ability to trace products back through every stage of production. He said suppliers should be involved before a product is finalized because making changes later can be difficult and expensive. Pitura also emphasized the value of developing alternative supply sources before they are needed, saying the best time to build an alternative is when there is no immediate need for one. He noted that changing requirements will continue to create challenges, but companies with experienced people and strong supplier relationships can turn that uncertainty into an advantage.