Reynolds Provides $200K to Support NC Farmers, Food Access

Reynolds American provided $200,000 to expand a partnership between Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC and organic produce distributor Happy Dirt, supporting fresh food access while creating new market opportunities for North Carolina farmers. The program’s first year served more than 384,000 people, distributing more than 250,000 pounds of fresh produce sourced from 27 farms, including seven with ties to tobacco production.

The renewed funding will support the existing produce purchasing program and add a weekly box program providing 150 seasonal produce boxes for 24 weeks. The initiative is aimed in part at helping current and former tobacco farmers diversify into organic fruit and vegetable production and gain access to new wholesale markets.