UK Survey Highlights Vape Waste and Recycling Confusion

A survey of 1,001 UK adults commissioned by nicotine pouch company übbs found significant gaps in public understanding of vape waste and battery disposal. While 62% knew vapes contain batteries and 73% viewed vape waste as at least somewhat of a problem, 46% said they would dispose of a used vape in general waste or household recycling. Only 12% correctly estimated that more than 10 million vapes are discarded in the UK each week.

The survey also found that 33% of respondents said a cash-back or deposit scheme would most encourage responsible disposal, followed by more recycling points in shops at 31%. The findings come as the UK continues to address vape waste following its June 2025 ban on single-use vapes.