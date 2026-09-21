Relaunched NicoLeaks.com Expands Product Info, Test Results 

Haypp Group announced that it has relaunched NicoLeaks.com, a publicly available database of independent nicotine pouch testing results, marking the platform’s fifth anniversary. The redesigned site includes dedicated product pages, expanded product information, and tools to filter and compare laboratory results by nicotine content, pH, moisture levels, and market. Each entry identifies the source and date of analysis, while laboratory reports are available to view and download.

Testing is conducted by Eurofins and covers compositional parameters including nicotine content, pH, moisture, tobacco-specific nitrosamines, and trace metals. Haypp said the testing evaluates product composition only and does not assess health effects. The relaunch coincides with the Tobacco Science Research Conference in Charlotte, N.C., where Haypp scientists are presenting findings from independent testing of more than 400 nicotine pouch products in 2025. The company said it plans to add scientific articles, presentations, and other educational resources to NicoLeaks in the coming months.