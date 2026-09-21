Turning Point Appoints Glazek as New CEO

Turning Point Brands announced the appointment of David E. Glazek as CEO, effective Oct. 1. Glazek, who currently serves as Executive Chairman, will succeed Graham Purdy, who is stepping down as CEO for personal reasons and will be assisting with the transition of his responsibilities.

TPB reaffirmed its full-year 2026 Modern Oral gross sales guidance of $330 million to $350 million and net sales guidance of $260 million to $270 million. The company narrowed its full-year EBITDA guidance to $70 million to $80 million, from $70 million to $90 million, citing the assumption that onshoring manufacturing will provide no margin benefit until 2027, along with prolonged higher freight costs.