Zambian-Owned Cigarette Brand Plans November Launch

Rastaman, a Zambian-owned cigarette brand, announced it is preparing for a November launch in Lusaka, with a planned retail price of ZMW25 ($1.28) per pack. The company said it secured local contract manufacturing after eight months of rejections, describing the arrangement as the first local contract manufacturing agreement for a Zambian-owned cigarette brand in the country’s history.

The company says its trademark, ZM/T/2026/002422, has been registered with the Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA). The brand’s packaging features a Lion of Judah, Ethiopian green, yellow, and red colors, and Rastafari cultural elements. Rastaman also reported pre-launch interest from Jamaica, Guyana, Suriname, and South Africa, and said it is developing distribution plans for the brand.