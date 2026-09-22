China’s STMA Gets New Deputy Director

China’s State Council announced numerous appointments and removals September 20, including naming Zhang Xiaotang as deputy director of the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration (STMA). The STMA has also listed Zhang as a member of its Party leadership group and deputy director.

Zhang, who holds an MBA and is a senior accountant, served as Party secretary and general manager of Hebei China Tobacco Industry Co. since November 2022. He previously held positions in the STMA’s financial management and supervision department, serving as deputy director from December 2018 and director from November 2019. Yao Laiying was appointed STMA director in April 2026.