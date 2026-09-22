PMI Expands Global Services Hub in Philippines

Philip Morris International’s global business services hub in Makati, Philippines, added more than 80 positions as it moved into higher-value services at its 8 Rockwell location. PMI Business Solutions Philippines began operations in 2021 with a focus on finance and information technology services for 20 markets. The hub now employs more than 500 professionals providing 600 services across finance, human resources, IT, commercial services, data analytics, supply chain, project management, and fleet services for 160 markets.

PMIBS President Harry Tan said the company plans to use artificial intelligence to support more complex services and is focusing on talent development, operational expansion, and AI transformation. Philip Morris Fortune Tobacco Corporation President Zhenya Ivanov reaffirmed PMI’s commitment to the Philippines and PMIBS’ role in the company’s broader transformation and growth. The Makati facility is PMI’s second global business services center and its first in Asia.