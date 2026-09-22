Pseudonicotine Up, Synthetic Nicotine Down in Korea

Imports of pseudonicotine into South Korea’s surged after the government expanded tobacco regulations to cover synthetic nicotine, according to data from the Korea Customs Service. From April through August 2026, 12,126 kg of pseudonicotine valued at $463,422 was imported, with imports reaching 10,222 kg in April compared with 364 kg when customs began separately tracking the product category in October 2025.

By comparison, synthetic nicotine imports fell sharply after regulation took effect in April. Imports totaled 231,663 kg from April through August, down from 1.28 million kg in the first three months of 2026. National Assembly member Moon Jin-seok said the shift raises concerns about tax avoidance because pseudonicotine is not currently subject to the same taxation as synthetic nicotine, and called for changes to the legal definition of tobacco.