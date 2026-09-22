Taiwan to Raise Penalties for Bringing in E-cigarettes

Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance announced plans to raise penalties for illegally bringing e-cigarettes, heated tobacco products, and related components into the country. Amendments to customs anti-smuggling rules will remove the existing exemption from fines for tobacco-related products with a customs value of NT$5,000 ($160) or less, while fines for violations involving these products will be higher than those for most other controlled goods.

Customs data show 1,346 e-cigarette seizures last year involving about 120,000 devices and 33,000 bottles or cartridges of e-liquid. In the first eight months of 2026, authorities recorded 726 cases involving 35,000 devices and 40,000 bottles or cartridges of e-liquid. Seized products will be confiscated, and individuals may be referred to local health bureaus, which can impose fines of at least NT$50,000 ($1,600) under Taiwan’s Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act.