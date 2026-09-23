ITGA Elects New President at Annual Meeting

The International Tobacco Growers’ Association (ITGA) concluded its 2026 Annual General Meeting at Messe Dortmund, Germany, during InterTabac, bringing together representatives of tobacco growers and grower organizations from major producing regions. The meeting marked a leadership transition, with Marcílio Drescher, president of Afubra in Brazil, elected ITGA president, succeeding José Javier Aranda. Members recognized Aranda’s four-year presidency and his work on advocacy, regional coordination, and engagement with international regulatory processes.

Discussions at the meeting focused on global leaf production and market developments, grower economic sustainability and living income, regulatory developments, traceability, and environmental stewardship, changing nicotine-consumption trends, and regional advocacy coordination. ITGA said its work during 2026 included stronger member and partner engagement, expanded regional coordination, cooperation with InterTabac and InterSupply, an Americas Regional Meeting, continued regional activity in Africa, and living-income research involving more than 700 growers.

Drescher said his priorities for the next mandate would include strengthening growers’ representation in international discussions, advancing understanding of growers’ economic realities and supporting the long-term viability of tobacco-growing communities.