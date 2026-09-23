JTI Invests $33.6M to Upgrade Factory in Philippines

JT International Asia Manufacturing Corporation (JTI-AMC) said it invested more than PHP2.1 billion ($33.6 million) to upgrade its manufacturing facility in LIMA Estate, Batangas, including PHP1.9 billion ($30.4 million) for a new Dry Ice Expanded Tobacco (DIET) plant and more than PHP177 million ($2.8 million) to expand its controlled atmosphere (CA) treatment facility. The CA facility became operational in July, doubling the site’s treatment capacity.

The Batangas factory is the first JTI manufacturing site in Southeast Asia to use DIET technology. JTI-AMC Factory Lead Philippines Amir Vajdi said the investments reflect the company’s confidence in the Philippines and will support the facility’s manufacturing capabilities and technical expertise.