BAT Urges UK Retailers to Respond to Nicotine-Product Consultation

British American Tobacco continues to urge UK retailers to respond to the government’s consultation on proposed changes to the packaging, appearance, display, and marketing of tobacco and vape products before it closes Oct. 2. BAT UK and Ireland Commercial Director Tolga Kilic said retailers’ experience should inform the final regulations and urged them to highlight potential operational and financial impacts.

Kilic cited the government’s impact assessment, which estimates vape retailers could face more than £420 million in cumulative lost profits through 2036 from proposed point-of-sale display restrictions. The consultation also covers product packaging, flavor descriptions, and other measures affecting the sale and presentation of nicotine products.