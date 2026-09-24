Canada Health Minister Rejects Calls to Loosen Pouch Rules

Canadian Federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel said she is not considering changes to Canada’s regulations governing nicotine pouches, which are regulated as smoking-cessation aids and restricted to adult sales through pharmacies. Zonnic, manufactured by Imperial Tobacco, is currently the only authorized nicotine pouch brand, with sales limited to 4 mg pouches and restricted flavors. Unsmoke Canada, part of Philip Morris International’s Rothmans, Benson & Hedges business, has campaigned for allowing pouches to be sold through retail stores, arguing that broader legal availability could address the illicit market.

Michel acknowledged challenges with illicit sales, including online sales of products such as Zyn, while tobacco-control groups called for stronger enforcement rather than looser rules. The groups said nicotine pouch use among Canadian youth is increasing and warned that wider retail availability could increase youth access.