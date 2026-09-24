JT to Launch Limited-Edition ‘Seven Star’ Packaging in Japan

Japan Tobacco (JT) said it will launch limited-edition “Black Edition” packaging for four Seven Star cigarette products in Japan, with advance sales beginning Oct. 5 through the CLUB JT online shop. Nationwide sales at convenience stores and tobacco retailers will begin Oct. 19, with the products available in limited quantities.

The four products — Seven Star, Seven Star Box, Seven Star 10 Box, and Seven Star 7 Box — will retain their existing tobacco specifications and retail for ¥600 ($3.78) per pack, including tax. The limited-edition packages feature an all-black matte design with a silver Seven Star logo. JT said Seven Star ranked first in brand sales volume in Japan’s domestic cigarette market as of the end of June 2026.