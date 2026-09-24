Trump Administration Looking to Change PMTA Process

The Trump administration is reportedly preparing changes to the FDA’s review process for new tobacco products that could make it faster and easier for products such as flavored vapes and nicotine pouches to receive marketing authorization, according to The Wall Street Journal. The FDA is expected to revisit requirements established in 2021 for Premarket Tobacco Product Applications (PMTAs), following years of industry criticism over lengthy reviews.

Reuters reported it could not independently verify the report, but quoted an HHS spokesperson as saying, “The Trump administration is committed to keeping nicotine out of the hands of kids, getting ⁠counterfeit vaping products off the streets and providing safer alternatives for adults who want to quit smoking cigarettes.”

Industry groups and companies welcomed the potential changes. Laura Leigh Oyler, vice president of regulatory affairs at Haypp Group USA, said the FDA has not met congressional review deadlines for noncombustible products and has authorized fewer than 100 reduced-risk products compared with thousands of combustible products. “An overhaul isn’t just welcome, it’s necessary,” Oyler said, adding that the current process has contributed to the influx of foreign, illicit products.

Charlie’s Holdings also supported the reported changes, saying it has been seeking FDA authorization for certain tobacco-derived nicotine e-liquids since 2020 and hundreds of synthetic nicotine products since 2022. CEO Henry Sicignano said the PMTA process has imposed high costs on smaller U.S. businesses while illicit products have entered the market. Charlie’s said it currently retains 678 timely filed PMTA assets and expects a streamlined authorization process to increase the value of its portfolio.