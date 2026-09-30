FDA Seeks New Scientific, Consumer Voices for Advisory Committees

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration launched a nationwide recruitment effort for scientific, technical, professional, and consumer representatives to serve on FDA advisory committees. The agency said it is seeking candidates with expertise across multiple scientific fields and will consider nominations for current and anticipated vacancies, with terms of up to four years.

The recruitment could be relevant to the tobacco sector because FDA advisory committees can provide independent scientific and consumer input on FDA-regulated products, although the announcement does not specifically identify tobacco-related committee vacancies. The FDA said nominations for consumer representatives should be submitted by Nov. 15, while nominations for scientific, technical, professional, and other voting members should be submitted by Nov. 30 for consideration for current and near-term vacancies.

The news comes after Dr. Bret Koplow, director of the FDA CTP, told attendees at GTNF 2026 in Lisbon that the Center is short-staffed and was looking to hire more scientists.